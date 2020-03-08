Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.30 and last traded at $43.89, 1,242,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,467,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

Several research firms recently commented on CREE. ValuEngine cut Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Charter Equity began coverage on Cree in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,113 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,851 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,744 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

