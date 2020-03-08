Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.57). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $309,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,429 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 143,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,985,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

