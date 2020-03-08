CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYRX. ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens started coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. 674,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,314. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $622.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.81. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CryoPort by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in CryoPort by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

