Culp (NYSE:CULP) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Culp (NYSE:CULP) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Culp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE CULP traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. Culp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.08.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Culp had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. Research analysts expect that Culp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 102.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

