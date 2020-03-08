Culp (NYSE:CULP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

CULP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Culp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Culp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

CULP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,677. Culp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Culp had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Culp’s payout ratio is 102.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Culp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 36,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Culp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Culp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,354,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,466,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

