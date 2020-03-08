Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Down 5%

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $14.40, 897,607 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 904,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Several research firms recently commented on CYTK. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $901.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 342,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $3,311,256.96. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 223,659 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,102,394.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,082,980 shares of company stock valued at $17,052,826. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,651 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 319,091 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

