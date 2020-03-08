Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.58

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 900195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on DANOY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

