DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DZSI traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 146,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,109. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $159.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.