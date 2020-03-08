DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $70.50

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.50 and last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

