DECENT Price Tops $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, BCEX, HitBTC and ChaoEX. DECENT has a market capitalization of $788,340.00 and approximately $1,185.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000485 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, Bittrex, ChaoEX, LBank and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

