Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DSSI. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NYSE DSSI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $388.76 million and a P/E ratio of -40.36. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

