Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DSSI. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.
NYSE DSSI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $388.76 million and a P/E ratio of -40.36. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Diamond S Shipping
Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.
