Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of DSSI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,809. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $388.76 million and a P/E ratio of -40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

