Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 12,588,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,861% from the previous session’s volume of 317,804 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $3.19.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.34. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $36.14 million during the quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

