DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Shares of DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 140186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

DNHBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB ASA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.09.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. DNB ASA/S had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DNB ASA/S will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

