Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Trading Down 5.2%

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.25 and last traded at $84.02, 2,573,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,928,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Get Docusign alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,918,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Hinshaw sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,232.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,553,682 shares of company stock valued at $116,805,525. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $78,985,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $4,471,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 26,066.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.