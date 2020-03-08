Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Down 6.4%

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.77, 617,662 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 393,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $528.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 338.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

