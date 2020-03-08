DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.56, approximately 1,016,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,759,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

DOYU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.90 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

