EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

ECC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 312,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,403. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $324.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.10%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Thomas P. Majewski bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $696,500.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 266,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

