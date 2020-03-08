Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 842,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the previous session’s volume of 197,991 shares.The stock last traded at $13.46 and had previously closed at $13.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

