Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $204.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab exited the fourth quarter on a weak note, missing the consensus mark for both the counts. The company continues to gain from core Global Industrial and Global Institutional units. Strength in Pest Control and Colloidal technologies drove the Other segment in the quarter. Management is optimistic about the recent launch of Eco-Flex Teat dip which will further expand its product base. Expansion in gross and operating margins is heartening. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, Ecolab’s Global Energy unit saw sluggishness in the fourth quarter due to a decline in the well-stimulation business. The company also expects the coronavirus outbreak to impact first-quarter earnings.”

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.79.

Ecolab stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.41. 1,864,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,937. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $168.05 and a 12-month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,003,000 after acquiring an additional 105,859 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $4,936,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $391,675,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10,822.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

