Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $267.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $278.00 to $267.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.23.

NYSE:EW traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.85. 1,789,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,762. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $165.69 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.50 and a 200 day moving average of $229.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $5,246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,127 shares of company stock worth $30,638,768 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

