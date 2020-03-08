Energo (TSL) Achieves Market Cap of $198,090.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Energo token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Coinrail. Energo has a total market capitalization of $198,090.00 and approximately $225.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energo has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, CoinEgg, CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

