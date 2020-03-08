ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Eni SpA (NYSE:E)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.81, approximately 1,237,605 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 359,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

E has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $4,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 68,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ENI by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

