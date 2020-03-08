Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.42, approximately 14,828,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 7,007,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,146,496 shares of company stock valued at $29,890,693. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.