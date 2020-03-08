Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Stock Price Up 7.7% After Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97, approximately 316,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 197,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communication in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communication in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communication in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

