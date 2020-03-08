Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,129,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,497% from the previous session’s volume of 531,833 shares.The stock last traded at $3.40 and had previously closed at $2.26.

ENZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.48 million, a PE ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6,298.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

