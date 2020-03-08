EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Shares of EPAM traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.40. 683,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,542. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.53. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $155.30 and a 12-month high of $248.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.