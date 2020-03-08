Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Down 6.2%

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s share price fell 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.29 and last traded at $50.46, 646,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 820,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

