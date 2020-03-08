EUNO 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,651.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $189,680.00 and approximately $6,651.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005899 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,505,149 coins and its circulating supply is 32,540,443 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

