Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.39, approximately 2,255,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,601,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,546,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Farfetch by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,700 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,725,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,534 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 510,001 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,046,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after acquiring an additional 737,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

