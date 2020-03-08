Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $72,696.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

