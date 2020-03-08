FirstBlood Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Liqui. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $1,740.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, ZB.COM, Gatecoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

