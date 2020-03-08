Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.14 and last traded at $60.42, approximately 1,496,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,373,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.87.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

