Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) were down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.43, approximately 40,676,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 28,577,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 81,596 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 41.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 154,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 45,526 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 241,773 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,817 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

