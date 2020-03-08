Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Shares Down 5.9%

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)’s share price was down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 947,994 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,440,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.27.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.35.
Frontier Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTR)
Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.
