Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 5.1%

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.04, approximately 2,191,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,876,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.73%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Frontline by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,411,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Frontline by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

