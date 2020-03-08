FTX Token (FTT) Price Reaches $2.75

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a market cap of $264.64 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001528 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,230,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,358,025 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

