FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.87, 13,092,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 27,125,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCEL. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $415.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 127.68% and a negative return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,120 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 660.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 573,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 497,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

