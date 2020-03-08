GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.38

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 233732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

