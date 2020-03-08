Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,922,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 528% from the previous session’s volume of 306,146 shares.The stock last traded at $2.41 and had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.46.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

