Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Down 5.2%

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.41, approximately 8,986,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,659,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,280,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 267,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.