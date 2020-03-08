Gifto Tops One Day Volume of $15.64 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and $15.64 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Allbit, CoinTiger and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Kryptono, OKEx, Allbit, Coinnest, Binance, Kyber Network, CPDAX, Bithumb and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

