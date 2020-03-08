Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 480,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,366. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.82 million, a PE ratio of 145.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 975,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 336,566 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,650,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 925,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

