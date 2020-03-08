Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. 1,490,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,953. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.