Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Down 6.3%

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.57, 4,168,813 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,284,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLUU. KeyCorp started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,023,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,277,715. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 15.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 65,509 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

