GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.03. 480,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. GMS has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GMS by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of GMS by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GMS by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 50,023 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of GMS by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GMS by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

