Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) fell 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.81, 752,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 640,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMLP. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $279.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.44%. This is a positive change from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,277,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.