GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76,839.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $76,839.00 and approximately $3,714.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

