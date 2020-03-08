Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.74. The company had a trading volume of 655,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,384. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

