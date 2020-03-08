Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will post sales of $20.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.55 million. Green Plains Partners posted sales of $21.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year sales of $85.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.38 million to $86.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $87.10 million, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $88.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a net margin of 50.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 36,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $316.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.52. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.95%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

